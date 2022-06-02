Letter: Gun Violence Jerry Fay, SaddleBrooke Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Appalled and DisgustedIn America the only thing easier to buy then a gun is a Republican Senator.Jerry FaySaddleBrookeDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Saddlebrooke Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Dangerous and incompetent Joe Biden Joe Biden has been on an Asian countries tour. On Monday, 5/23, he was in Japan and was asked by a reporter if he would intervene militarily i… Letters to the Editor: May 30 Letters to the Editor for May 30 Letters to the Editor: May 29 Letters to the Editor for May 29 Letters to the Editor: May 27 Letters to the Editor for May 27 Letters to the Editor: May 31 Letters to the Editor for May 31 Letter: Opinion: Shooting little kids As of writing this 18 small elementary students and three adults were gunned down in a Texas school. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says his heart goes … Letters to the Editor: June 1 Letters to the Editor for June 1 Letter: Mass shooter/domestic terrorist Salvador Ramos Salvador Ramos recently turned 18 and went and bought two AR type semi-automatic rifles undergoing a background check. The "AR" historically r… Letter: Once Again! It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but… Letter: God is in authority Re: the May 19 letter "Belief in God." Comments may be used in print.Comments may be used in print.