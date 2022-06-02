 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun Violence

Appalled and Disgusted

In America the only thing easier to buy then a gun is a Republican Senator.

Jerry Fay

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

