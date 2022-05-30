Letter: Gunfire

All we hear from our elected officials about these shooting tragedies is the standard rhetoric. Now is not the time, support the people that have lost children and loved ones. People kill people not guns. This has gone on long enough. People of the USA, wake up and demand that something be done now. No 18 year old should be able to buy a weapon of war. No one should be able to buy a gun without a thorough check, and some required training. There should be a national list of those that should not be able to buy a gun. If we can’t trust our politician to do the right thing. Perhaps we should eliminate their ability to accept large donations from specific groups, then there not beholding to anyone and perhaps will do what is good for the people of our fine country. This will only happen if we all write our elected officials and demand they do something now.