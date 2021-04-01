 Skip to main content
Letter: Gunning for a better solution
Letter: Gunning for a better solution

Mass murders are terrible, but it is only a small fraction of the mayhem caused by gun violence. Suicides, accidental shootings, unintended victims, and single homicides make up most of the carnage. Added to this is the misery of people who survive being shot and may have resultant mental and physical disabilities. And, added to this is the trauma of friends and families who live in the aftermath of these horrific events.

With an estimated, 350 million guns in our country gun violence will continue. To address this problem we need comprehensive research by the Center for Disease Control which was discontinued by the previous administration. We need to let this research inform our actions. Other countries (New Zealand, Australia, and Canada) have seriously addressed this issue and have reduced deaths and injuries. This is our own self-inflicted epidemic that can and must be ameliorated..

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

