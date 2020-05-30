Letter: Guns and Liberation in Lansing, Michigan

As a gun collector, I have thoughts on the topic.
The 2nd Amendment fanatics say they did nothing illegal and are just expressing their opinions. If one has to make their point of view know at the muzzle of an assault rifle, they have lost the argument. The protesters were armed thugs intent on cowering the Michigan Governor.
Just because you have a right to do something, it is not always right to do it. It is your right to drive a car, it is not your right to endanger others while driving. You also need a valid driver’s license. It seems to me the potential for abuse in the form of mass murder a license should be required to own these military weapons. This is not a hard concept to grasp. Feel free to cite any example of another lethal device, capable of mass murder that is not licensed or heavily regulated in our country.
Mark Kelley made his point, it is too easy to get one.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
