The country's gun problem in this country has four elements: too many high powered guns with excessive capacity, and too many being carried; third is panic buying to just anyone; and most importantly, fear - pumped by pro-gun people, politicians and organizations.

Fear drives out thought, why else would a person purchase a three foot long weapon of war that could shoot through walls and into another house? Perhaps a less powerful revolver would do, because all you need is the bang, you're not aiming anyway. Better yet, stay in bed and analyze what went bump in the night, before getting your blood up.

In any event, all the bed wetting over gun legislation on up to taking them away is counter productive. People must come to their individual decisions how silly it is to be armed to their teeth with high powered, expensive weaponry they never get out of the closet six months after the purchase.

Ted Morrison

Midtown