Whereas the AR-15 was developed as a military weapon of war (later the M16), and was expressly designed to inflict grievous wounds in combat, are the weapon of choice among mass casualty incidents. Accordingly, the following limitations are proposed.

1)AR-15 and its derivatives can be recovered by voluntary bounty of invoice purchase price and surrender to local police.

2)Ammunition of .223 caliber can be regulated to 1200 fps max.

3)Guns and ammo used in crimes will create liability for perpetrator and their source, such as a seller and others in supply chain including manufacturer.

4)Liability will be determined by the court, plus $500,000 per fatality and $300,000 per wounding. Medical treatment costs will also be assessed.

5)Manufactured weapons in unsold inventory will be conveyed to local police.

6)After Jan 1, 2025 AR-15 weapons will be restricted to police use only. Unauthorized use will be a Class 6 felony.

Robert Butler

Foothills