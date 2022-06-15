Letter: Guns: As A Man Thinketh

As the gun debate rolls on I suggest immediately blocking all violent shooting, killing, and maiming, videos, TV shows, and games. Anything where guns are used as intimidation, injury, or death.

Cause and effect. The topic of mental illness comes up frequently but never goes to the root of it. I think people are so frustrated with life as it is today, the government as insensitive as it is, who wouldn't be angry? And where direct that anger toward?