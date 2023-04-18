The writer suggests controls for AR-15 style weapons. Unfortunately, these recommendations echo the flawed logic of gun control advocates that these chunks of metal and plastic have a sci-fi, robotic capability to leap from store racks into innocent hands, creating the mass shooter. Further, evil is intentionally machined into them during manufacturing, thus enabling the owner to will death upon others. A 6 shot revolver and semi-automatic handgun or rifle have the same basic operating principle. The trigger must be pulled EACH and EVERY time a demented shooter desires to end a life. Mental disease cannot be the singular culprit. Our country has thousands upon thousands suffering from such illness. Only a miniscule number are driven to become a mass shooter. However, couple that condition with absence of moral fiber and a lack of reverence for human life (more routinely let the latter stand-alone), the real villain then has a face.