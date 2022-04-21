Letter: Guns, guns, everywhere

GOOD! MORNING! AMERICA! Another day, another mass shooting in this greatest country on earth where there's no place to hide; schools, stores, churches, restaurants, subways, sitting in a car or waiting in line to see the Easter Bunny...bam, bam, pop, pop, shots fired. Thank NRA's CEO, Wayne LaPierre for his flagrant and relentless commandeering of the Second Amendment. Successful beyond their sickest dreams, they've bestowed a gift on our staunchest enemies who gleefully watch us shoot each other to death. With 400 million guns in America and spikes in sales after every mass shooting, we're over the slippery slope the NRA talks about, but on the wrong side and from which there's no conceivable recovery.