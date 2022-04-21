 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns, guns, everywhere

GOOD! MORNING! AMERICA! Another day, another mass shooting in this greatest country on earth where there's no place to hide; schools, stores, churches, restaurants, subways, sitting in a car or waiting in line to see the Easter Bunny...bam, bam, pop, pop, shots fired. Thank NRA's CEO, Wayne LaPierre for his flagrant and relentless commandeering of the Second Amendment. Successful beyond their sickest dreams, they've bestowed a gift on our staunchest enemies who gleefully watch us shoot each other to death. With 400 million guns in America and spikes in sales after every mass shooting, we're over the slippery slope the NRA talks about, but on the wrong side and from which there's no conceivable recovery.

The space cadets in Phoenix nurture this insanity by suggesting we eliminate taxes on firearms, being as essential as bread and baby food, and condoning armed students on campus.

(I look back on my wild and crazy college days and think how much more fun we'd have had if we all packed 9 mm's.).

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

