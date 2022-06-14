 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns, Guns, Guns

Fox TV (or, A local TV station) has been advertising the upcoming Tucson Gun Show. The newest high powered weapons and associated products, from companies and dealers. REALLY? Maybe a little insensitive at this moment?

"Guns don't kill people, people kill people." Why do all massacres, and many other crimes involve a gun? Why not a knife, hatchet or sledge hammer? Duh? Oh, 2nd Amendment.

Politicians mention various solutions, but surprisingly not guns. Having researched how much the NRA donates to politicians,in some cases over 1 million dollars in a year, it's not surprising what money can add to a quest for power and re-election.. How about the little kids just murdered and mutilated in Texas?

What is wrong with this country?

Peter Strauss

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

