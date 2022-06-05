Letter: Guns Guns Guns

There are so many guns floating around the US that it seems like gun control is an impossible task. It isn't impossible but it won't solve the mass murder problem we have in this country. The solution will probably have to be a multi-faceted approach. Controlling sales with background checks, "Red-flag" abilities, increased investment in mental health will all have to be put into play.

Who will do this? During President Biden's speech in Uvalde, I heard someone in the crowd yell, "Do something" to which Biden's answer was, "We're working on it". Wrong Answer--It would have been a great opportunity to educate the public about how our system works. The President can only discuss and cajole the members of Congress to act. We, the citizens, must write our representatives and senators demanding specific action and, if they don't do their job, VOTE THEM OUT!

It is entirely up to us so Do Something!

Cynthia Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

