Almost every day, the newspaper has a new mass shooting. And another letter demanding our Congress pass some kind of law. But Congress is so screwed up it can’t even manage its own budget. Recent surveys have found 433.9 million firearms in American civilian possession. Worldwide military has 133 million, police have 23 million. 433.9 million guns. The 2021 US census showed 331.9 million people. It’s too late for ‘gun sales control’ legislation. Do we really want the Federal Gun Police knocking on every door, entering and taking all weapons? Doesn’t sound like my America. We, and yes, the evil political gun lobby, have invented this disease. We lead the world in gun possession. We must lead the world in finding a solution to the latest lethal epidemic infesting our country.