In light of the current rash of individual and mass shootings, I have become afraid to attend theaters, concerts, churches, and to visit schools. I have worked with the seriously-mentally ill for forty years and know this is not a mental-health problem as much as it is an American gun proliferation problem. Guns and even assault rifles are too easy to buy, steal or borrow. A gun in the hands of an irate, vindictive person with a chip on his shoulder is a walking homicide. I'm sick at heart at this country's obsession with the power a gun imparts. If the fact that we are murdering our school children isn't enough to overhaul our gun-ownership regulations, what will it take?