If only, the Nashville Police had been in Uvalde, TX...

If only, "thoughts and prayers" could put an end to mass shootings...

If only, assault weapons were forever banned...

If only, so many lawmakers weren't beholden to the NRA....

If only there weren't so many guns and such easy access to them....

Then children could go to school; people could go to work and places of worship; and everyone could go to movies, stores, malls, concerts, dance halls, restaurants, and clubs without fear of being gunned down. If only.....

Ginny Williams, retired teacher and professor

Oro Valley