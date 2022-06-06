Letter: GUNS

Pity the poor forensic Pathologists that have to examine the little kids murdered in Texas.

Pity the poor funeral directors that have to prepare the bodies of the blown apart little kids in Texas.

Pity the poor florists that have to find enough lovely flowers to mark the graves of the little kids slaughtered in Texas.

Pity the man who made the wrong decision for the little kids that died in Texas.

Then do something about the gun lobbyists, and the US Senators that block any sensible gun laws in this country.

Then do something about the revolting gun companies that sent me 5 emails advertising sales of guns and ammunition the day after the little kids were butchered in Texas.

I no longer wonder who we are but what we are.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

