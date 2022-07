Dear Politician,

Your child was just murdered. Mutilated by a high-powered automatic weapon.

But you can't do anything to stop these murders.

Is power, politics and money from the gun lobby (manufacturers and the NRA) more important than your child?

Does the Second Amendment allow ANY WEAPON, being produced now, or in the future, to be used?

YOUR CHILD OR GRANDCHILD DEAD? Think about it!

I

Peter Strauss

Marana