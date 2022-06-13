 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns

Something has to change to stop US mass shootings, but our federal government continues to fail at limiting access to weapons designed for war. So what can other institutions do? Social media and broadcast/print media can greatly reduce or simply stop coverage of the shooters and their justifications. Coverage of individual shooters may increase media clicks, ratings and profits, but it also gives the mass murderers attention and enables copycats. And what can the rest of us do? We can tell our legislators that we want changes to gun policy that greatly reduce reckless gun access and use while still supporting responsible ownership. Where are we now? Kids are afraid to go to school. And be honest: aren't you afraid to drop them off?

Joyce Cheney

Midtown

