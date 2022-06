As the NRA gathers to listen to the bile spewed by Trump, Cruz and, of course, Wayne LaPierre, I wonder how the attendees feel about the NRA's repugnant slogan "the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." It appears that a lot of "good guys with guns" stood around for an hour, worrying about their own safety, while inside Robb Elementary School children were being slaughtered.