Our founding fathers, good and wise men all, enshrined the right of gun ownership into constitutional law via the Bill of Rights nearly 250 years ago. Not being omniscient, they could not have conceived that their state-of-the-art muskets would evolve into weapons that could kill a dozen people in a 20-second burst, or that the ammunition they used could turn a human body into a mass of blood and tissue identifiable only by DNA--or sometimes by a pair of small, blood-stained shoes. If they had, I would bet all I own that they would have been far more precise and thoughtful in the wording of the second amendment.