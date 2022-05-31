Letter: Guns

Assault style weapons should not be sold to civilians, guns should not be sold to anyone under 21, guns should not be sold without a thorough training and education certification, body armor should not be sold to civilians, high-capacity magazines for military use only, video games, movies, and TV shows that normalize gun violence should be X rated, video games that have the user as the active shooter should be for 21 and older only. In traffic school many years ago we were forced to watch movies of grislily traffic accidents. As gruesome as it seems those pictures of kids playing gleefully and then the blast from a nuclear explosion worked. PSAs showing bright and happy kids playing and then the aftermath of a school shooting would be necessarily gruesome. Let’s make some new laws and some new PSAs. America still does one thing great; we make great movies.