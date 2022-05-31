 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Guns

  • Comments

Assault style weapons should not be sold to civilians, guns should not be sold to anyone under 21, guns should not be sold without a thorough training and education certification, body armor should not be sold to civilians, high-capacity magazines for military use only, video games, movies, and TV shows that normalize gun violence should be X rated, video games that have the user as the active shooter should be for 21 and older only. In traffic school many years ago we were forced to watch movies of grislily traffic accidents. As gruesome as it seems those pictures of kids playing gleefully and then the blast from a nuclear explosion worked. PSAs showing bright and happy kids playing and then the aftermath of a school shooting would be necessarily gruesome. Let’s make some new laws and some new PSAs. America still does one thing great; we make great movies.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News