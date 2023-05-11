Re: the May 7 letter "Murder by gun and mental health."
While l agree that guns kill people, more so in the U.S. then in Europe, it is also true that the majority of Europeans are better educated and parents are more concerned about their children's actions; and there are probably fewer children without a parent (or parents) to guide them. Gun control in Europe is strictly enforced, which is very lax in the United States.
John Ginocchio
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.