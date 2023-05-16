Fire requires three elements: Heat. Heat is necessary for ignition of fire. Fuel. Fuel is any combustible material. Oxygen is everywhere. Take away one element and there is no fire. Killings also require three elements: Victim - found everywhere. Weapon - found everywhere. Shooter - found everywhere. Take away one element and there is no killing. Which element is easier to take away so there is no killing? The weapon. Not all weapons need be to be banned; only those that were designed to kill as many humans as possible, or wound them so terribly they will not present a danger to the shooter. Hunting does not require a weapon that can fire multiple rounds in a very short period unless you are a terrible shot. Likewise targets to not require a weapon that fire multiple rounds in quick succession. Home defense? Unless that weapon is always at your side, it is useless for self defense. So which element to remove from killings?