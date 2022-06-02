Letter: guns

In our gunocracy the real meaning of the second amendment has been lost. It has fallen to an ad campaign for gun manufacturers that states, "They are trying to take your guns", meant to create fear and increase gun sales. Democrats are gun owners too., not gun takers.

The NRA has no problem allowing our children to be killed. More guns is always the solution. The only place the NRA bans guns is at an NRA conference when Trump is speaking. It took the gunman with an automatic weapon in Uvalde less than a minute to kill 19 and wound more. After Republicans let the ban on assault rifles expire in 2004, mass shootings increased by 243%. Our Founding Fathers wrote the second amendment out of fear of having a standing army not to create private gun arsenals. " A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Well regulated..........