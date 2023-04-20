Letter: GUNS George Mathes, Green Valley Apr 20, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Guns aren't the Problem.People are the Problem.Then why do you want theProblem to have an AR15 weapon.George MathesGreen ValleyDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Green Valley Weapons Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tucson speaks out: April 17 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for April 17. Letter: Beware Prop 412 is premature Vote No! Tucson Electric Power wants voters to quickly, quietly approve a 25-year agreement for electricity distribution in Tucson. Their campaign sign… Tucson speaks out: April 18 letters of the day Prop 412 Tucson speaks out: April 14 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for April 14. Tucson speaks out: April 19 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for April 19. Comments may be used in print.