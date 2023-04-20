I have lived in the USA for 40 years (I'm a naturalized citizen). I'm amazed that many of my fellow citizens feel they need military-style weapons to live safely in our country.

The USA has more guns than people. Most children’s deaths are from guns (not disease or illness). Whereas “mass shootings” grab headlines, most gun deaths result from accidental firing, or domestic disputes, or other such incidents. The common factor? GUNS!

If a country like Australia can buy back assault weapons and limit gun ownership, what is so exceptional about us that we cannot do likewise?

I suggest that too many politicians are beholden to the gun industry and its lobbyists?

If you, dear reader, wish to reduce gun deaths, and eliminate our children’s fear of dying at school, the solution is clear – elect politicians who will ban assault weapons and pass sensible gun legislation.

Douglas Syme

Green Valley