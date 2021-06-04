 Skip to main content
Letter: H.R.3 is Dangerous for Americans
Letter: H.R.3 is Dangerous for Americans

To the editor,

The pandemic has been challenging for many Arizonans, especially those with a pre-existing condition. I caught COVID-19 and it was one of the most frightening experiences I have ever had. Not only did I experience the expected symptoms, but I developed terrible body aches that forced me to stay in bed for a few weeks.

While I was able to recover, many residents in our community were not. We lost neighbors, friends, and family. While this pandemic has been a crisis at every level, the good news is that it's almost over. Thanks to the hard work of pharmaceutical manufacturers, we now have COVID-19 vaccinations and soon we will all be fully protected from the virus.

We cannot allow regressive legislation like H.R.3 to move. It’s impact on the industry that works to create new medications and vaccines that protect us would be disastrous. I ask our leaders to stand against H.R.3.

Cassidy Solares

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

