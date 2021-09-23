Letter: Haitian refugees

When in the history of America have we ever shipped refugees from a catastrophic earthquake back to their country where their homes have been destroyed and there is no assurance they will have shelter, food or water available for them? In the same period we accept 200,000 Afghan refugees we turn away 15,000 Haitians? Why? The Haitians are our neighbors. Many have family members living in the Untied states for generations. What is going on here?
Bette Richards
Northwest side
