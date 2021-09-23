 Skip to main content
Letter: Haitian refugees
Letter: Haitian refugees

When in the history of America have we ever shipped refugees from a catastrophic earthquake back to their country where their homes have been destroyed and there is no assurance they will have shelter, food or water available for them? In the same period we accept 200,000 Afghan refugees we turn away 15,000 Haitians? Why? The Haitians are our neighbors. Many have family members living in the Untied states for generations. What is going on here?

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

