The essay by a Fellow of the Heritage Foundation praises Frederick Douglas in his fight for emancipation yet does not mention repair or restoration of what was taken from such heroes initially or kept from them after emancipation. The writer represents “We’re all equal now, what else do you want? The law can’t be used now to give you an ’advantage’ over everybody else.” Ignored is the legacy of poorly funded schools, inadequate housing and health care, job availability, and all the economic and physical wellbeing lost to the descendants of American slaves. “Removing barriers” with no mechanism or acknowledgement that purposeful measures are needed to address those initial crimes against humanity troubles me. Months ago, certain national lawmakers sported buttons proudly acknowledging “Frederick Douglas was a Republican!,” yet the Christian Nationalist-leaning Foundation and its supporters do not acknowledge his, “I love the pure, peaceable, and impartial Christianity of Christ; I therefore hate the corrupt, slaveholding, women-whipping, cradle-plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of this land."