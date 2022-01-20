 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hallelujah
Although I was determined to never vote for another Democrat, I must alter my decision and will vote for Kyrsten Sinema next time around. Fortunately, she has protected the substantial minority from the tyranny of the progressive Democrats who intend to alter our country in a negative manner. The Democrats do not have a mandate, only the barest of a majority. With such an evenly divided country, one party’s program is not sacred. Instead, as the President promised, compromise, currently non-existent, should be the order of the day. The Democrats used the filibuster 327 times in 2019 to thwart Republican proposals. Currently, the Republicans are doing the same. Considering the very real threat of Republican control of both houses in 2023, the Democrats should attempt to abolish the filibuster at their own peril.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

