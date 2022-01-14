Letter: Halting the Spread

Re: the Jan. 10 letter "Biden has failed on testing front."
The writer suggests a direct correlation between the number tests and Covid deaths. Tests are a diagnostic tool. Doctors use them to confirm infection, individuals to confirm they remain Covid-free, and employers to ensure their workplace remains safe. Tests are only useful in preventing deaths if those who test positive voluntarily isolate themselves from others, including family members, to protect them and halt the spread. Not everyone does so.
In response to the highly the contagious omicron variant among the unvaccinated, Biden is providing an additional 500 million free rapid tests, redoubling vaccination and booster efforts, establishing new testing sites, and promoting the manufacture more tests.
As the writer pointed out, Biden has done well in getting people vaccinated. Currently, over 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including 4.7 million teens.
Biden is clearly doing his part by continuing to provide millions of vaccine doses to prevent infection and millions of tests to identify and halt its spread. The rest is up to us.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley