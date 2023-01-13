 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hamlin

Someone chided the nation for being overly concerned over the fate of Hamlin who had suffered cardiac arrest on the football field. The implication was that a collective we focused too much on him to the neglect of others. Humm. Has someone used up all the sunshine because they are frolicing on the beach getting a suntan? Nonsense. There is more where that came from. Maybe your neighbor prays for a cause you don't care about and visa versa. This is a good thing. None of us can donate or have the same level of concern for every need. But when we each do what we can do for what is heavy on our hearts, maybe all the bases will get covered.

Cindy Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

