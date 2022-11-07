Letter: Hammer Control

Following the vicious hammer attack on Paul Pelosi I'm waiting for the gun lobby to find a way to capitalize on this tragedy in order to divert attention away from increasing public demand for better gun control. Maybe coming out with a statement that in the wrong hands a hammer can be just as deadly as a gun and suggesting that the next thing will be requiring registration of hammers. And of course followed by a rallying cry something like "Guns don't kill, crazy people with hammers kill people."