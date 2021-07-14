 Skip to main content
Letter: Handling the Heat
Heat domes, extreme droughts, wildfires, and severe storms are intensifying at an alarming rate but what can we do about it? Since carbon emissions are a major contributor to these climate catastrophes, we must reduce carbon emissions. Putting a price on carbon is a first good step. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307, does just that. It puts a fee on carbon and allocates that money back to the American people as a dividend. The program costs are paid by the fees collected. The government doesn’t keep any of the money. This puts power back in the hands of the American people and the free market. Let your representatives know putting a price on carbon is the best way to handle the heat.

Maggie Kraft

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

