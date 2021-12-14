Letter: Handmaiden Servitude

The effort to force women to carry unwanted fetuses to term is a clear violation of the secondary part of the 13th amendment. That amendment prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude except in the case of criminal conviction. The draft has been ruled another exception, but soldiers are at least remunerted. Possible remedies might include the US granting citizenship to all fetuses, or the states criminalizing having sex unless pregnancy is wanted. Otherwise those states that prevent voluntary abortion should pay the woman for the remaining term of her pregnancy, plus all medical costs, plus any disability or death resulting from the pregnancy. In addition, the “unwanted” baby should automatically become a ward of the state unless the mother or father chooses to raise it, in which case they could be required to reimburse the state. A special tax on anti-abortion organizations (including churches) should pay for this. These more equitable rules would make conservatives be responsible for their choices, too.
Chuck Greeson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.