Letter: Hang in there.

How about we talk ourselves into an economic recession? The (so called) financial experts, the media and any politician not currently in office, are all telling us how bad things are right now and how things are only going to get worse in the foreseeable future. Many Americans hearing this doom and gloom 24/7 have already started to cave into it by behaving in a way that will assure the worst predictions materialize. Curbing spending, pulling money out of investments and hunkering down at home will eventually bring the economy to its knees...just as predicted. I completely understand doing some of this will help us to sleep better at night. However, in the long run, the economy will suffer and our sleep will become even more restless. Hang in there if you can.