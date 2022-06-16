 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hang in there.

  • Comments

How about we talk ourselves into an economic recession? The (so called) financial experts, the media and any politician not currently in office, are all telling us how bad things are right now and how things are only going to get worse in the foreseeable future. Many Americans hearing this doom and gloom 24/7 have already started to cave into it by behaving in a way that will assure the worst predictions materialize. Curbing spending, pulling money out of investments and hunkering down at home will eventually bring the economy to its knees...just as predicted. I completely understand doing some of this will help us to sleep better at night. However, in the long run, the economy will suffer and our sleep will become even more restless. Hang in there if you can.

Tony Banks

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: guns/abortion

Many gun-obsessed republicans convey this or a similar version of it: “We should not ban assault weapons because there will always be assault …

Letter: Integrity Over Economy

Integrity cannot be replaced by a good economy, low inflation, low gas prices, or low prices on goods. Integrity is something someone possesse…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News