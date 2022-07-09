Letter: Happy Birthday, America

The Stars' July 4 front page rendering of an engraving of the signing of the Declaration inspired unique and original thoughts in me: "Look at this group of misogynists, homophobes, and racist slaveholders legally concealing firearms under their waistcoats." Thanks #metoo, thanks LGBTQ, thanks BLM, and thanks NRA for uniting the citizens of our country with your pure patriotic passions. I wonder how patriotic I'll feel next year. Or perhaps Yeats' thoughts were better than mine: "Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold . . . The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity . . . And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches toward "America" to be born." (MY "patriotic" edition.)