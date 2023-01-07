 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Happy New Year - Divided Government

With the Republicans now controlling one branch of congress the New Year ushers in politically divided federal governance. Americans of both parties anticipate legislation gridlock and this voter says that's good news.

There will be no more omnibus trillion-dollar financial packages, no new social engineering laws and zero tax dollars wasted on worthless ‘feel good’ initiatives.

Let 2023 be a year-long legislation-free holiday and 2024 will be better off for it.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

