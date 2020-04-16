Letter: Happy to be able to vote by mail.

Today, April 7, I watched film on TV of many ,many citizens of Milwaukee, most masked to battle the present plague and dressed to battle obvious cold weather. In a long line they waited to cast a vote at a limited number of polls, because the local Republican politician meat heads had succeed in limiting the the ability to vote by mail via a series of court cases that went as high as the Supreme Court, a conservative entity.
Some years ago, though not many, like minded Republican politicians in Arizona Gerrymandered the location of voting places to their advantage in Tucson and I would guess throughout Arizona.
I would cuss them all to Hell, but I'm too much of a gentleman. I'll just cuss, and let it go at that. I urge all voters to vote by mail. The voting booths are really from a time past.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
