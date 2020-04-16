Letter: Happy to be able to vote by mail.
View Comments

Letter: Happy to be able to vote by mail.

Today, April 7, I watched film on TV of many ,many citizens of Milwaukee, most masked to battle the present plague and dressed to battle obvious cold weather. In a long line they waited to cast a vote at a limited number of polls, because the local Republican politician meat heads had succeed in limiting the the ability to vote by mail via a series of court cases that went as high as the Supreme Court, a conservative entity.

Some years ago, though not many, like minded Republican politicians in Arizona Gerrymandered the location of voting places to their advantage in Tucson and I would guess throughout Arizona.

I would cuss them all to Hell, but I'm too much of a gentleman. I'll just cuss, and let it go at that. I urge all voters to vote by mail. The voting booths are really from a time past.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News