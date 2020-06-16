Letter: Harassment of public health officers combating COVID-19

Re: the June 13 article "Invisible army of public health workers fighting COVID-19 face growing threats.'
As a public health professional I am appalled by the blatant harassment of state and local health department directors reported in this article. At least 27 state and local health leaders have left their posts since April, largely due to hostile conditions and backlash from government bodies and disgruntled residents as states have reopened.
The backlash has taken the form of vehement protests against health officers’ efforts to keep reasonable precautionary measure in place. Last Thursday Dr. Amy Acton resigned as Director of the Ohio Department of Health after armed protestors besieged her home. In Orange County, CA the county’s Chief Officer, who had ordered public face masks, resigned after an attendee at a board of supervisors meeting stridently read aloud her home address to an audience of nearly 100.
I am also concerned that gender discrimination might be at play as all health officers cited in the above referenced article were women.
