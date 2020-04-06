Letter: Hard choices hospitals must make, March 31, 2020

Re: the March 31 article "Public education vital regarding hard choices hospitals might make."
Many thanks for Drs. Wenger and Shapiro's urgent Opinion Page submission, pointing out that triaging dying patients is not a duty limited to times of pandemic or to doctors.
As they remind us, doctors know when death is imminent and further treatment useless. Yet families often cannot accept the inevitable and insist on continued interventions, despite their futility, despite even the dying patient's stated desire to be allowed to die, and despite the pressing need of others still capable of benefiting from those interventions.
We are each responsible for our lives. Let us be explicitly clear with our loved ones: if my life cannot be saved with dignity, if you love me, if you respect me, do not prolong my dying. Let someone else live.
Regula Case
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
