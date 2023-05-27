Well because of Trump no vacation this year..gas prices more than doubled..motels outrageous..restaurants to expensive..border in crisis..tax money spent on illegals for food, lodging and transportation..I sell my plasma to make ends meet..Solider killed in Afghanistan..people left behind..million of dollars of military equipment left for the taliban..men allowed in girls school restrooms and dressing rooms..what used to be wrong is right and whats right is wrong..women truly losing their rights and taken by men..The Bible being torn up and stomped on..why don't you see anyone doing that to the Quran?..Trump did all of this!!..Oh wait he hasn't been in office for 29 months!!..Trump wasn't so bad..Biden did all of this in only 29 months..Our country won't last another 19 months with him in charge.