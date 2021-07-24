Letter: Hard to believe

I'm watching the economy, financial security for millions of people, small businesses that employed thousands of workers completely fail. Prices are going up on almost everything we need and people are starting to worry about their future and how they are going to survive and pay bills and provide food and housing for their families.
Congress should see the writing on the wall of where all this will lead to. Yet they are not taking direct action to help the people through this crisis. In my 72 years I have never seen such childish behavior by members of congress who seem unwilling to help the people get through this mess. People are scared, people who have worked hard all their lives are now unsure if they will have the future they planned for or a home to live in if things don't get better, Faith goes just so far.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
