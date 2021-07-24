 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hard to believe
View Comments

Letter: Hard to believe

  • Comments

I'm watching the economy, financial security for millions of people, small businesses that employed thousands of workers completely fail. Prices are going up on almost everything we need and people are starting to worry about their future and how they are going to survive and pay bills and provide food and housing for their families.

Congress should see the writing on the wall of where all this will lead to. Yet they are not taking direct action to help the people through this crisis. In my 72 years I have never seen such childish behavior by members of congress who seem unwilling to help the people get through this mess. People are scared, people who have worked hard all their lives are now unsure if they will have the future they planned for or a home to live in if things don't get better, Faith goes just so far.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News