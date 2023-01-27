 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hard to imagine their effectiveness

After the last few days of observing the once-in-a-century spectacle appearing on television, it is apparent the GOP can’t conjure up enough of whatever it requires to run or direct anything! If you need more evidence, look at the problems GOP officials have suffered maintaining adequate electrical power grids during freezing temperatures (Texas) or potable water supplies in the cities of Flint or Jacksonville. How can these disruptive, foul-mouth juveniles “get it together” enough to run the country with no policies or leadership? They can’t!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

