When Donald Trump began his first campaign for the White House, decent people were aghast at his crudely insensitive monologues. MAGAs responded that the offended should ignore Trump's words and focus on his actions.

Now that the DOJ and other law enforcement agencies are focusing on Trump's actions, the MAGAs want it stopped. Complaining after polite people comply with your request is a perfect example of ignorant self-importance. Coming from the MAGAs, though, it's lamentably predictable behavior.