Letter: Harden Our Hearts?

Let's 'harden' our schools and make them more fortress/prison like. Let's 'harden' our places of worship: mosques, (New Haven, CT), synagogues, (Tree of Life, Pittsburgh, PA) churches, (First Baptist, Sutherland Springs, Texas) our movie theaters, (Aurora, CO) grocery stores (Buffalo, NY) and Walmart (El Paso,Texas), nightclubs, (Las Vegas, Nevada) places of employment, (too many to name), 'harden' wherever we live our lives, like 50 Republicans have hardened their hearts.

When 80-90% of Americans want to close loopholes and mandate universal background checks while 50 individuals stand in their way, something is very wrong with our democratic process. Rule by 50, is rule by those who put preservation of personal power over the clearly expressed will of the people. Consider, Deuteronomy 30:19 "...I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both you and your seed may live."