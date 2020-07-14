Letter: Harmless COVID-19

Ninety nine percent of COVID-19 infections are "totally harmless." Really, Mr. President! Tell that to the families and loved ones of over 131,000 Americans (4.5%) who have died of the "harmless" viral infection. Or to the 10-15% of the 3 million people with the virus who have been hospitalized and are finding it hard to breathe and suffer from myriads of complications, some not even known now. A "harmless" virus indeed! Lies and ignorance do matter.
Yoginder Chitkara
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
