John Crisp's opinion says it would be a great idea if Joe Biden won the 2024 election so that it sets up Kamala Harris to be president. Wow. Just what we need. We'll go from a guy who doesn't know where he is to an unqualified word salad woman. We're already an embarrassment on the world stage. It would only get worse. The Daily Star continues to run these liberal opinions without a balanced opinion from the conservative viewpoint. There were 6 letters to the editor related to politics in the same day’s paper. Five of them were anti-conservative. I don't see the balance. Thank goodness most of us are smart enough to see the foolishness of liberal and socialist opinions about how great Harris would be as president. She would lead us further into a comedy store.