Letter: Harris must recuse herself for remove herself

In 2009, Caperton v. A.T. Massey Coal Co. was argued before the Supreme Court. The primary holding was that 'a judge cannot hear a case that centers on the financial interests of someone who supported him substantially in his campaign for election.'
For the majority, Kennedy wrote that "recusal may be constitutionally required even where a judge is not actually biased, if there is a 'serious risk' of actual bias."
Scalia dissented on the decision but wrote that "in the best of all possible worlds, [judges should] sometimes recuse [themselves] even where the clear commands" of the Constitution don't require it.
This is a significant question for the Hypocritic Party. Do they now overrule a Supreme Court nominee because of her Republican campaign donations? Do they continue to allow an imbecilic president to nominate another ultra-conservative, chosen by a conservative Deep State with Dark Money? Do they ignore the elephant in the room? Trump said he wants another Justice to save him if he loses?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
