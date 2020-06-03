Letter: Has fascism come to America?

I have heard it said that when fascism comes to America it will be in the form of a cross wrapped in the flag. On June 1st President Trump spoke of the need to dominate, threatened to use the military against Americans and had peaceful protesters, who were exercising their First Amendment rights, forcefully removed so that he could stand in front of a church and hoist a bible above his head.
The last I heard a discussion on domination was in a Human Sexuality course at Pima Community College. Connecting the dots, I do recall it reported that Stormy Daniels said that Trump wanted her to spank him.
Domination is the North Star of a dictator, and I agree with conservative editorial writer, George Will, "Trump must be removed. So must his congressional enablers." Trump is in need of a good spanking. Repeal and replace him. And his congressional enablers.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
