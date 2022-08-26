 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Has She Gone Crazy?

  • Comments

Can you believe the latest from Carrie Lake? The Arizona Republican candidate for Governor has once again embarrassed herself (and the Great State of Arizona) by suggesting that we should choose our elected officials by their BDE (Big D_ _ _ Energy) This from the woman who accuses our schools of "sexualizing" our students? Her crazy (and disgusting) comments have been splashed all over the internet and on numerous national news outlets. Perhaps we should consider electing our officials for what they have in their brains . . . not what they have in their pants. Here's a candidate who should NOT be elected due to the fact she has nothing in EITHER department.

Renee Montrachet

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the tota…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News