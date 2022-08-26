Letter: Has She Gone Crazy?

Can you believe the latest from Carrie Lake? The Arizona Republican candidate for Governor has once again embarrassed herself (and the Great State of Arizona) by suggesting that we should choose our elected officials by their BDE (Big D_ _ _ Energy) This from the woman who accuses our schools of "sexualizing" our students? Her crazy (and disgusting) comments have been splashed all over the internet and on numerous national news outlets. Perhaps we should consider electing our officials for what they have in their brains . . . not what they have in their pants. Here's a candidate who should NOT be elected due to the fact she has nothing in EITHER department.